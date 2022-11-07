SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Top court has asked the IGP as to why the FIR has not been registered so far despite passage of 90 hours to which he replied that Punjab Chief Minister Elahi had some reservations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday ordered Punjab Inspector General of Police to register FIR of the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others during the long march.

"Provision of justice is our top preference," observed Chief Justice Bandial while hearing the case.

The top judge observed that a national political leader was attacked.

"Try to understand the sensitivity of the matter," the CJP remarked while addressing the IGP. The court also asked the IGP about delay in the FIR.

The CJP remarked, "Do your duty as nobody will interfere into your duty and if anyone interferes then this court will interfere into his duty,".

"Nobody will interfere into your job as long as you are on the duty," remarked the CJP.

The IGP who appeared before the court through a link at the Supreme Court Lahore registry told the court that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had some reservations about the FIR.

He informed the court that eight IGPs were changed within four years of period.

The CJP observed, "Don't tell us the ways the police adopt. Just register the FIR, collect the evidence and get their forensic,".

Without FIR, the evidences could be changes, he further observed.

It may mentioned here that 90 hours have been passed to the incident of attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan but no FIR was registered against the three persons nominated by the PTI Chief.