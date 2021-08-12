UrduPoint.com

SC Orders Immediate Removal Of Advisor To Railway Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered immediate dismissal of Shah Rukh Khan, advisor to the Railway Minister.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the old Railway Golf Club implementation case.

During the course of proceedings, the Court expressed annoyance over appointment of advisor to Minister Railways and ordered his immediate removal.

Justice Ijaz said that according to the media reports the Federal Minister for the Railways had appointed an advisor for the Railway Golf Club Lahore.

He asked under which law did the Railway Minister appointed Shah Rukh Khan as an advisor? He said that the Golf club was not privately owned and favoured persons could not be appointed to run the affairs of the club. Such appointments could not be made in a public office, he added.

He said that there were appointment rules and a complete procedure for hiring people and asked how could be people appointed like this? He asked the Secretary Railways whether he did not advise his minister that he could not recruit people in the golf club.

The Secretary Railways said that the Railway Minister appointed Shah Rukh Khan as an advisor in the interest of the club.

Justice Bandial asked why the appointment at the golf club was not brought to the notice of the court.

Justice Ijaz said that the appointments of management at the Old Golf Club were made on a court order. Appointment of Railway Minister's Advisor was a violation of court order, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the court order had been deliberately violated.

Addressing the Secretary Railways, Justice Bandial said that he was saying that the Railways minister's advisor would work without pay. "I don't think the Pakistani government is running on charity," he added.

He said that the court wanted to improve institutions and put them in safe hands in future.

Justice Ijaz asked who run the golf club administration? The Secretary replied that the CEO was leading the management of Railways Old Golf Club in consultation with Advisor Shah Rukh Khan.

Justice Jamal asked what was the authority of Advisor to the Minister of Railways Shah Rukh Khan? The Secretary replied that Shah Rukh Khan did not have the authority to sign documents and keep records related to the Old Railway Golf Club.

Justice Bandial said that the court would not tolerate any recruitment or reshuffle in the Old Railway Golf Club.

The court directed to complete the audit of Old Railway Golf Club and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

