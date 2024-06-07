Open Menu

SC Orders Issuance Of Advertisement To Summon Qasim Suri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued directives for publication of an advertisement to summon former deputy speaker national assembly Qasim Suri.

The court also ordered to paste the summon notice outside the house of PTI’s leader.

Despite repeated court notices PTI’s leader Mr. Suri didn’t appear before the SC in his appeal against his de-seating from the NA membership on charge of rigging in elections.

The court noted that as per the record Qasim Suri’s brother Bilal refused to receive the summon notice.

It said that the former MNA was not appearing before court deliberately, denying notice by him was unfortunate.

Addressing Suri’s lawyer Naeem Bokhari Advocate, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the ex-deputy speaker was very active on media and social media. At this, Advocate Naeem Bokhari expressed ignorance and said that he was not in contact with his client.

After the directions, the court adjourned hearing of the case till the month of July.

