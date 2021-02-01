UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Orders Punjab Govt To Submit Response Over Early Dissolution Of Local Governments In Province

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:36 PM

SC orders Punjab govt to submit response over early dissolution of local governments in province

The Supreme Court (SC) Monday sought a written reply from the Punjab government on the early dissolution of local governments in Punjab by February 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Monday sought a written reply from the Punjab government on the early dissolution of local governments in Punjab by February 4.

The court had issued a written order of the January 28 hearing in local body election case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar had heard the case.

The court in its hearing stated that the Chief Election Commissioner had said that local governments in Punjab were dissolved prematurely, which the Chief Election Commissioner declared illegal.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details of the meeting regarding the local body elections and also ordered the Election Commission and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit progress report.

Further hearing of the case would be held on Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Government Of Punjab Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress January February From Government Court

Recent Stories

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

2 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

10 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

14 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

25 minutes ago

Abdul Hameed Lone condemns India for martyring 308 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.