SC Orders Punjab, KPK Elections Within 90 Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2023 | 11:35 AM

A Supreme Court five-member headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial reserved the verdict yesterday after hearing arguments of both sides.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict reserved earlier after conclusion of arguments of both sides.

Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail were the other members of the bench.

(Details to follow)

