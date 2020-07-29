SC orders Punjab University to recruit teachers after advertising vacancies in three months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab University (PU) management to recruit staff after advertising vacancies within three months. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case pertaining to appointment of Punjab University teachers and administrative staff.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the teachers said that nine professors, three teachers and one administration staff member of Punjab University were appointed on contract basis. He said that Tahira had been working for eight years and Bushra for nine years after appointment on contract.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the University Administration first made appointments on contract and now they were against the contractual employees.

The counsel for the University said that the contract-based job was with the program. When the program ends, the contract would also end, he added.

The Chief Justice said that appointments were made on ad-hoc instead of advertising posts in media.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that this was an easy way to appoint on ad-hoc and become permanent without advertising posts.

The Chief Justice said that the university should issue an advertisement and adjust the petitioners against advertising posts. When someone recruit incorrectly, it would remain incorrect, he added.

Addressing the University Counsel Justice Ijaz observed that the concerned teachers were qualifying but were not made permanent in the new appointments and also asked the University counsel which allowed staff to work on contract for 15 years and now the management was saying that the concerned persons were not qualified.

He asked university to re-advertise and give priority to those who had been working on contract basis for many years.

The court after hearing arguments directed the University management to advertise posts in three months and appoint concerned teachers on priority basis after giving them relaxation in age.