SC Orders Removal Of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

SC orders removal of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

The top court has directed the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to appoint a new administrator for Karachi, observing that Murtaza Wahab is acting more like a politician instead of an administrator.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered to remove Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi.

The top court expressed concerns over disturbance of the court’s decorum and asked Murtaza Wahab to leave the court immediately.

The Supreme Court directed Sindh Chief Minister to appoint a new Administrator for Karachi, observing that Murtaza Wahab is acting like a politician instead of an administrator.

(Details to Follow)

