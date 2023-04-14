UrduPoint.com

SC Orders SBP To Release Funds For Punjab Polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:16 PM

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has expressed dismay over non-implementation of its orders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2023) A Supreme Court three-member bench on Friday directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to immediately release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections in Punjab.

The apex court issued the order after the federal government's failure to release the required funds despite court direction. The bench asked the SBP governor to release the amount out of the Federal Consolidated Fund.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and the Ministry of Finance officials appeared before the bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

The attorney general submitted before the bench that the federal government was helpless as parliament had not authorised it to release funds for the elections.

According to sources, the judges expressed their dismay and made it clear that the court order would have to be obeyed.

Before the start of hearing, Attorney General Mansoor met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who summoned him for consultations. Later, speaking to media, the AG said parliament had stopped the government from releasing funds. The federal government, he said, had no authority to release funds.

"How the government can release funds when parliament has barred it," the AG said.

It may be remembered that on April 12, the Supreme Court had issued notices on the report of the Election Commission of Pakistan for non-issuance of funds by the government for elections in Punjab.

