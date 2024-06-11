SC Orders To Close All Restaurants Including Monal In Margalla Hills
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered closure of all restaurants, including Monal, running in the area of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in its orders in the petitions filed by Monal Restaurant and the Wildlife Department, directed the authorities to close down all the restaurants within the period of three months as their leases stood terminated.
The court declared that the commercial activities were not allowed in the area of National Park to protect the natural environment.
It further said that the restaurants would have priority if the leases were granted outside the National Park area.
The court observed that all unnecessary notices served to the restaurants running in other areas stood terminated as in the instant case it was focusing only to the extent of MHNP.
During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa asked the lawyer of Monal Restaurant to give a time frame for shifting their infrastructure voluntarily, otherwise, the court would issue orders of its sealing.
The advocate prayed the court to grant a four-month time for the task. The court, however, approved three months for the shifting of Monal Restaurant.
The chief justice remarked that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had also included the Pak-China Friendship Center, sports Club, Arts Council and National Monument in its report pertaining to the structures in the National Park.
The CJP said that everyone except the CDA knew the Names of restaurants operating in the said area.
To a court's query, the CDA chairman said that 21 incidents of fire eruption had taken place in the MHNP during the current season. He, however, said that a tree plantation campaign in Margalla Hills would be started in the upcoming monsoon season.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SBRC accepted 80 companies as seed importers: Economic Survey6 minutes ago
-
CPEC Phase 2 fueling Pakistan's economic boom: Ahsan Iqbal6 minutes ago
-
SFA strives to create awareness on salt iodization : DG SFA6 minutes ago
-
Traditional 'Sher Khawani' event held at PAC6 minutes ago
-
Electronic media attracts upto $5bn investment in last decade: Economic Survey6 minutes ago
-
MoCC&EC launched NDCs implementation plan to bolster environment6 minutes ago
-
Governor directs NHA to improve road infrastructure for development of province6 minutes ago
-
Excise police seize 40.8 kg hashish in DIKhan16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on plastic bags continues in Jhang16 minutes ago
-
Consultative workshop held to discuss unlocking potential of carbon markets in KP16 minutes ago
-
KMC to get an income of Rs 4 billion from MUCT: Mayor Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers four officers26 minutes ago