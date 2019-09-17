SC orders to fix appeals against Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui removal in open court

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ordered to fix the appeal filed against removal of former justice Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui in the open court for hearing.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial took up the appeals filed against objections upon petitions of Karachi Bar, Islamabad High Court and Lahore High court Bar Rawalpindi bench against the decision of Supreme Judicial Council for hearing in the chamber.Senior Counsel Rashid A Rizvi and Muhammad Qasim Mir appeared before court from petitioners.Court has abolished the objections of registrar upon all three petitions.