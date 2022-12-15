SC orders to impose Police Order 2002 in Punjab, KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to impose Police Order 2002 in a case against transfers and postings of police officers on political grounds.

The court also stopped the provincial governments from transferring the police officers before the time mentioned in the law. The top court said that it was compulsory to write the reasons if the transfer before time was necessary and no officer would be removed from the post without the advice of a senior officer.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that police officers shouldn't be transferred on the recommendation of MPAs. District police officer (DPO) and city police officer (CPO) couldn't be removed before three years in accordance with the law, he observed, adding that the law didn't prohibit transfers before time but the legal procedure should be followed.

The chief justice remarked that there was an impression that the government had been using police departments for political gains. The investigation officers should be at a distance from other police affairs as per the law, he said, adding that even the IOs should be given separate cadres.

The CJP observed that there was no expertise in the police regarding the investigation. The weak evidence used to be produced during the trial which benefits the accused, he added.

The court said the FIR regarding the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan was not being registered due to political interference and then this court had to give directions.

The apex court remarked why not the same formula of good governance should be applied in Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well.

The SC also sought report from provincial governments regarding the transfers of police officials during the last ten years.

The CJP remarked whether the Punjab government would act as per the law itself or this court should issue an order in this regard. He remarked that the public was facing hardships due to increasing crime and insecurity.

Advocate General Punjab argued that the transfers of the police officers were being made after consultation.

The court then adjourned further hearing of the case till the second week of January.