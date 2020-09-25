SC orders to make report on APS public

(@fidahassanain)

The top judge has raised important questions that what is the point of high security when the people are still unsafe, observing that “top-to-down sentencing manner is needed,”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday ordered to make public report on Army Public school (APS) massacre that claimed the lives of 144 children in Peshawar six years ago.

A larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad passed order while hearing the matter of Army Public School.

The top court ordered the Attorney General of Pakistan to ensure that the APS tragedy report be made public. The victim families and aggrieved parents were present there in the courtroom.

“Do you want those responsible for security negligence b punished,” asked Justice Faisal Arab while addressing the parents.

“It was a planned and targeted incident. We are buried alive,” said bereaved parents said.

“They took the children to one place and killed them all,” they further said. “It always haunts us,”.

At this, Chief Justice Ahmad remarked: “the senior officials have not been asked anything on this tragic incident and the whole burden was shifted to juniors and the officers of lower ranks,”.

“This tradition must end,” the CJP further remarked.

He said that the government should take action so that such action could not take place again.

“The goal behind this tragic incident achieved,” the CJP further remarked, observing that the security agencies should have been active to stop such incident that shook the entire country.

The top judge also observed that the people were not safe even in such high security zones.

“How do such a big security lapse take place?,” the CJP asked, clearly observing that what was the point of such high security when people still were unsafe.

Addressing the AGP, the CJP said that these affected people should be listen what they wished for.

“There is a need of top-down sentencing manner,” the CJP.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the APS massacre was the grief of the entire nation.

“It is not just your grief as the whole nation is grief,” Justice Ahsan remarked.

The top court had appointed Amanullah Kanrani, the former president of the the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), as amicus curiae, and adjourned the hearing of the APS tragedy case for a month.