SC Orders To Public APS Incident Report

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

SC orders to public APS incident report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the government to make public the inquiry commission's report about the attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan submitted government's response over inquiry commission's report.

He said that every possible action was being taken against those responsible for the incident.

The Chief Justice asked the AGP to initiate action against the responsible from the top level.

He said that strict action should be taken against those responsible to avoid such incidents in future.

He said that it should be investigated that whose negligence caused the unfortunate incident and who did not provide information.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that this was the grief of the whole nation.

Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani said that if a relief package could be given in coronavirous, then the parents of the martyrs should also be helped.

Parents of martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar also appeared before the court and said that their children would not return, but they did not want this type of unfortunate incident happen to anyone else's children.

They said that terrorists gathered the children in a hall with the plan. This incident was not terrorism but targeted killing, they added.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice also accepted the invitation to attend a prayer ceremony in Peshawar on December 16.

The court in its order stated that the copies of inquiry commission report and the government's response over report should be provided to the parents of the martyrs.

The court also appointed Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani as amicus curiae in the case.

The court also ordered the government to draw a line of action on the commission's report and to initiate strict action against those responsible.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Over 140 children and school staffers were gunned down in an attack on Army Public School Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

