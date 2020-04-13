SC orders to remove Advisor to PM on national health Dr. Zafar Mirza for poor performance

(@fidahassanain)

The Supreme Court expresses serious concerns over poor performance of the government , observing that what the army of ministers is doing at this moment when the entire nation is suffering from Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Federal government to remove Advisor to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, observing that his performance was not satisfactory in fight against Coronavirus.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad passed the order while hearing the suo motu hearing over inadequate arrangements made by the federal government to control spread of Coronavirus.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who had taken suo motu notice after a petition was filed against the release of under trial prisoners (UTPs) by high courts, is heading a five-member larger bench.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General for Pakistan asked the Supreme Court not to remove Dr.

Zafar Mirza from his office as his removal could be disastrous at this moment in fight against Coronavirus. The top law officer asked the Supreme Court to leave the matter of Dr. Zafar Mirza with the government.

However, the Supreme Court expressed serious concerns over the poor performance of the government, saying that “Why are the legislative bodies not working? What is the army of ministers doing?”

The top court ordered the government to remove Dr. Zafar Mirza for taking inadequate measures to control spread of Coronavirus.

Previously, the federal government submitted report before the SC informing it that the tally of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan could go up to 50,000 at the end of ongoing month. The government submitted that they had locked down the cities and advised citizens to stay at home to support it control the virus.