SC orders to remove all encroachments in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The top court has ordered that all the houses and commercial constructions made on fake leases must be demolished.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2021) The Supreme Court has ordered to remove all the encroachments including constructions on fake lease documents in Karachi.

The order was issued by a three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Hassan and Justice Qazi Ameen.

The bench heard the case at Supreme Court Karachi registry relating to removal of encroachments from Gujar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs in the city.

The court also ordered that all the houses and commercial constructions made on fake leases must be demolished.

According to a local tv report, the anti -encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) continued its drive on September 14, 2021, targeting areas in Central and East districts of the city.

KMC teams carried out action to remove illegal structures at Dak Khana and Liaquatabad No 10 in district Central, head of the corporation’s anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui said.

A similar operation was carried out in the Soldier Bazar No 2 area in Jamshed Zone.

Paan cabins, tea stalls, poultry selling shops, pushcarts and puncture kiosks were razed from footpaths and service lanes in both drives.

KMC officials also seized various items from these areas too.

The operation in district Central was supervised by Director of KMC’s anti-encroachment department Kamran Alvi and deputy director Tariq Khan. Local police escorted officials of the KMC teams.

The operation in the Soldier Bazar area was supervised by Deputy Director Amin Lakhani and SHO Soldier Bazar Khalid Rafiq.

Siddiqui said that the anti-encroachment drive had been continuing for the past three years without any interruption in all districts of Karachi.

He insisted that the anti-encroachment department had been actively removing encroachments from all seven districts at regular intervals.

A couple of days ago, anti-encroachment drive was conducted at Jubilee Market and Regal Chowk in district South.

Siddiqui pointed out that the current drive had been launched on the order of the Supreme Court.

KMC’s anti-encroachment department, he said, had so far demolished at least 5000 illegal structure set up over or near storm water drains in old city areas.