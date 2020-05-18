UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Orders To Reopen Shopping Malls Across The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:50 PM

SC orders to reopen shopping malls across the country

 A SC larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad has passed the order while hearing suo motu on Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered reopening of shopping malls shut down earlier amid fears of Coronavirus, observing that the shopkeepers would die of hunger if the shops were not opened.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad passed the order while hearing a suo motu on Coronavirus and the government’s response. The CJP remarked that the shopkeepers would die of hunger if the shops were not opened.

“If the shops are shut down the shopkeepers will die of hunger,” CJP Ahmad remarked.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani appeared before the court and said that some shops were sealed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government.

At this, the top court remarked that the shop keepers should not be intimidated rather they should be made understand the situation and SOPs.

“The seal markets and shops should be opened,” the top court remarked.

The SC also ordered that all the small markets and shops should be opened for the public on weekends.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu Market All Government Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

10 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

10 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

10 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's chip production up 57 pct in Q1: report

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.