SC  orders to stop re-polling in Daska NA-75

Barrister Salman Akram Raja, the counsel of PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar, has argued before the top court, saying that the entire constituency was epic centre of mismanagement on the day of by-polls.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Thursday order to postpone Daska NA-75 by-polls.

A top court bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial passed the order on petition of PML-N Nosheen Iftikhar.

As proceedings commenced, Barrister Salman Akram Raja argued on the case, saying that there were 76 polling stations out of which 34 polling stations made different complaints on the Election Day. The counsel said that 20 presiding officers also disappeared on the same day. At this, Justice Bandial observed that it was also told that polling remained suspend at 10 polling stations.

“Who was behind these problems and why?,” Justice Bandial asked.

The judge ordered to postpone Daska NA-75 by-polls and hearing of the case was underway till filing this story.