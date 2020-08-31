UrduPoint.com
SC Orders To Terminate KPK's Two Employees On Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:30 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday restored the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department for termination of its two employees on corruption charges and issued directives for recovery from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday restored the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department for termination of its two employees on corruption charges and issued directives for recovery from them.

The bench noted that Dr. Misal Khan had allegedly embezzled Rs 8 millions and storekeeper Nazar Hussain Rs 7.4 millions, respectively in line of purchase of medical equipment for Dera Ismail Khan Hospital.

The chief justice remarked that the public money had been looted by the two employees.

A division bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed announced the judgment on appeal against the decision of service tribunal.

It may be mentioned here that the health department had terminated the two employees and decided to recover the embezzled funds.

However, the service tribunal ordered the health department to forcibly retire these employees.

