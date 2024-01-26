SC permits two PTI candidates to contest elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A three member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidates including Umar Aslam and Tahir Sadiq against termination of their nomination papers, and allowed them to contest polls.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, during hearing of Umar Aslam’s appeal, remarked that no one could be deprived of the right of contesting polls as it was the fundamental right.

He asked the respondents to view Article 17 of the Constitution, saying let the people should choose their representative.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was answerable to the people of Pakistan instead of candidates.

The court, subsequently, terminated the decision regarding rejection of documents and allowed the petitioners to participate in polls in provincial and national assemblies Constituencies.