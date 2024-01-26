SC Permits Two PTI Candidates To Contest Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM
A three member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidates including Umar Aslam and Tahir Sadiq against termination of their nomination papers, and allowed them to contest polls
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A three member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidates including Umar Aslam and Tahir Sadiq against termination of their nomination papers, and allowed them to contest polls.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, during hearing of Umar Aslam’s appeal, remarked that no one could be deprived of the right of contesting polls as it was the fundamental right.
He asked the respondents to view Article 17 of the Constitution, saying let the people should choose their representative.
Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was answerable to the people of Pakistan instead of candidates.
The court, subsequently, terminated the decision regarding rejection of documents and allowed the petitioners to participate in polls in provincial and national assemblies Constituencies.
Recent Stories
"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" constituted to facilitate i ..
European stocks rally, but Wall Street and Hong Kong fizzle
Flag march for election security
Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity
Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation
Sincere leadership imperative to steer country out of crises: Rana Sana Ullah
Punjab CS directed to suspend RO for political rally attendance
Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan visit PIMS to review medical ..
Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends Chinese New Year celebrations
Governor Punjab hails NSPP for producing high-calibre civil servants
Lahore police demonstrate remarkable performance during caretaker govt's tenure: ..
SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from PP-32
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" constituted to facilitate investors6 minutes ago
-
Flag march for election security6 minutes ago
-
Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity10 minutes ago
-
Sincere leadership imperative to steer country out of crises: Rana Sana Ullah10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CS directed to suspend RO for political rally attendance10 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan visit PIMS to review medical facilities10 minutes ago
-
Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends Chinese New Year celebrations35 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab hails NSPP for producing high-calibre civil servants35 minutes ago
-
Lahore police demonstrate remarkable performance during caretaker govt's tenure: CCPO35 minutes ago
-
SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from PP-3236 minutes ago
-
DCs directed to ensure maintenance, removal of encroachment from historical "Clock Towers"53 minutes ago
-
Siraj seeks electoral support of public for JI's candidates in Hyderabad53 minutes ago