ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) The hearing of review appeals on the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution was postponed due to the absence of Justice Muneeb Akhtar from the court.

As the Supreme Court began hearing the review appeals on the interpretation of Article 63-A, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, and Justice Mazhar Alam arrived in the courtroom, but Justice Muneeb Akhtar did not attend.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa called the Attorney General to the rostrum and remarked that a larger bench had been formed today for the case, and a five-member bench had delivered the original judgment in the past.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar had written a letter to the Supreme Court Registrar, which Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa read out during the hearing.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa commented that the law requires that the same bench hear the review appeal. He explained that he replaced the former Chief Justice, and Justice Aminuddin was included in place of Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan. He mentioned that they would request Justice Muneeb Akhtar to rejoin the bench.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed his hope that Justice Muneeb Akhtar would return to the bench. He added that efforts would be made to bring Justice Muneeb back to the bench, but if that does not happen, the bench would be reconstituted.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa stated that regardless of whether Justice Muneeb Akhtar rejoins the bench, the case would be heard tomorrow.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the review appeals on the interpretation of Article 63-A until 11:30am Tuesday (tomorrow).