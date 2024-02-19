- Home
SC Puts Off Hearing On Plea Against Feb 8 General Elections Due To Non-appearance Of Petitioner
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:09 PM
CJP Isa remarks that it is not possible; such joke cannot be with the Supreme Court, directing the relevant officials to produce the petitioner before the court on the next date of hearing.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Monday ordered to produce a petitioner who moved a plea to declare the February 8 general elections as null and void.
CJP Isa expressed serious remarks over absence of the petitioner while heading a three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali
During the proceedings, Chief Justice Isa queried the whereabouts of the petitioner, Brigadier (retired) Ali Khan, who purportedly submitted a plea to retract his petition against the general elections on February 13.
The CJP remarked, “We will hear this petition. Such actions are not acceptable before the Supreme Court,”.
“It can’t be,” CJP Isa remarked when the court was informed that the petitioner was absent.
The court was informed by its staff that despite attempts to contact the petitioner via his cellphone and address, they were unable to establish communication.
Chief Justice Isa questioned the motives behind the petitioner's actions, pointing out the apparent publicity surrounding the plea since its filing.
Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, CJP Isa directed the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) to ensure compliance with the court's order to produce the petitioner on the next date of hearing.
The court put off further hearing till February 21 and gave time to the relevant officials to produce the petitioner before it.
