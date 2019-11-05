UrduPoint.com
Tue 05th November 2019

SC questions entry, exist procedure for travelling of South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the entry and exit procedures for people, traveling to and from South Waziristan.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam, heard a bail plea of Sher Zaman, accused of injuring an individual during a shoot-out in Dera Ismail Khan.

The counsel of the accused said there was no bullet exit wound on the body of the victim's body. Justice Isa, however, observed that the bullet could have lodged itself inside the victim's body.

The counsel informed the apex court that Zaman was in South Waziristan at the time of the incident.

Referring to the registration of the entry and exit in the tribal district, the lawyer said Zaman's entry record was present but his exit was not recorded.

Upon this Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned the legality of the having entry and exit registration in the tribal district.

He asked the purpose of recording entry and exit of people within the country and also asked which law allowed such a practice."We cannot answer whichlaw calls for the entry and exit to be registered," replied the lawyer.

The bench after hearing arguments dismissed the bail plea.

