Open Menu

SC Questions Preferential Hiring Policy For Govt Employees’ Children

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2024 | 01:23 PM

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

CJP Isa has made serious remarks and ask the law officer to convey the prime minister that such discriminatory policies undermine the principles of the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday raised concerns over preferential hiring of children of government employees based on priority criteria.

A top court three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa raised these questions while hearing a case regarding hiring in the General Post Office in the Federal capital.

The SC scrutinized the practice of giving preference to the children of government employees in recruitment processes.

The CJP made serious remarks while hearing the case and asked for action against the discriminatory policy. CJP Isa observed, “Convey the message to the Prime Minister that this policy is flawed,”.

He questioned if the prime minister did have the authority to unilaterally alter the policy.

He also asked as to why only the offspring of government employees should enjoy priority.

“Are the other children not equally Pakistani?,” he further asked.

The CJP remarked that such policies always undermined the principles of the constitution.

He also asked a law officer representing the federal government that when this policy was made.

On it, the law officer said that this policy was made during the previous government. However, he did not mention any political party.

“If so, it implies that the prior government considered itself above constitutional norms. Such policies should be discarded to align with constitutional principles,” remarked the CJP.

The law officer asked the top court to give some time to seek instructions from the government.

At this, the bench observed that they would summon the attorney general for Pakistan on this subject matter, and issued notices to him for further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Post From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

32 minutes ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

51 minutes ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

13 hours ago
Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

13 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

15 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

14 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

15 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

14 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan