SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday raised concerns over preferential hiring of children of government employees based on priority criteria.

A top court three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa raised these questions while hearing a case regarding hiring in the General Post Office in the Federal capital.

The SC scrutinized the practice of giving preference to the children of government employees in recruitment processes.

The CJP made serious remarks while hearing the case and asked for action against the discriminatory policy. CJP Isa observed, “Convey the message to the Prime Minister that this policy is flawed,”.

He questioned if the prime minister did have the authority to unilaterally alter the policy.

He also asked as to why only the offspring of government employees should enjoy priority.

“Are the other children not equally Pakistani?,” he further asked.

The CJP remarked that such policies always undermined the principles of the constitution.

He also asked a law officer representing the federal government that when this policy was made.

On it, the law officer said that this policy was made during the previous government. However, he did not mention any political party.

“If so, it implies that the prior government considered itself above constitutional norms. Such policies should be discarded to align with constitutional principles,” remarked the CJP.

The law officer asked the top court to give some time to seek instructions from the government.

At this, the bench observed that they would summon the attorney general for Pakistan on this subject matter, and issued notices to him for further hearing of the case.