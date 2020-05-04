SC questions transparency in policies to fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah says why is there contradiction in policy to control spread of Coronavirus as mosques are opened while the traders are complaining that they will die of hunger if their markets are not allowed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that there was no transparency anywhere and the work was being done only on papers here on Monday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad gave these remarks while hearing suo motu on current Coronavirus situation in the country.

“Billions of rupees are being spent on Coronavirus kits and masks whereas the whole price of a mask is just Rs. 2,” the CJP remarked, raising a question that how much amount should be spent on masks and gloves.

“Why the billions of rupees are being spent?,” CJP Gulzar asked while observing that correct figures would be only known after audit of the expenditures.

During the proceedings, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zakat and Ushr Department, Health Ministries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh submitted their reports before the Supreme Court. The top court observed that there was nothing in the Federal and the provincial government’s reports. The court said that the performance of the institutions was not mentioned.

“The same was the case with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report,” the top court further observed.

Appearing before the top, the health secretary said that the nature of the virus was different in different countries. The pandemic was more dangerous in America and Europe as thousands of people were losing their lives.

At this, the CJP reprimanded the health secretary and asked him not to compare Pakistan with America at all.

“We can’t turn a blind eye to the situation,” CJP Gulzar said.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah who was the member of the bench also questioned the state policy regarding fight against Coronavirus. “No province has come with a policy,” Justice Ali said, adding that mosques were opened and the markets were not allowed.

“Why there is contraction in implementation of policy?,” Justice sajjad Ali Shah questioned. Traders, he said, were complaining that they would die of starvation as the mosques were opened and the markets were closed.