SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sent the matter about the ‘magistrate system’ to the judge's committee for the formation of a larger bench

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case aforesaid case.

The court said that the matter was related to the constitutional interpretation so it should be heard by a larger bench. The matter would be placed before the judge's committee under the Practice and Procedure Act.