SC Reduces Number Of Summer Holidays

Published May 09, 2025

In an important move to reduce the backlog of cases, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, exercising powers under Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules,1980, has been pleased to announce reduction in summer vacation and fixed Monday, 16th June 2025, as the commencement date of the Summer Vacation

The Court is scheduled to resume its regular functioning on Monday, 8th September 2025.

In view of the pressing need to address pending cases, the Chief Justice has directed that Judges shall avail only one month of summer vacation and to communicate the specific dates of their intended leave.

Additionally, the Judges are being requested to indicate a period of fifteen days during which they would be available to work at a station of their choice, with the remaining days to be spent at the Principal Seat in Islamabad.

Furthermore, Judges who are part of the Constitutional Bench have been informed that their one-month vacation period will be subject to their engagement in ongoing constitutional proceedings.

This pragmatic approach reflects the Supreme Court’s steadfast commitment to ensuring continuous access to justice and strengthening institutional responsiveness, even during the traditional court recess.

