ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday referred the case related to the recovery of dowry money to a larger bench for further hearing.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During hearing, amicus curiae Hafiz Arafat said that paragraph number 16 of the marriage certificate is controversial. This paragraph is about the wife getting a share from the husband’s inheritance.

He said that paragraph number 13 of the marriage certificate is about the right of dowry.

In case of divorce, both the right of dowry and the husband’s inheritance will be given. The first two decisions of the Supreme Court are available regarding it, he said.

The Chief Justice said that can our three-member bench hear this case, on which the judicial assistant said that a larger bench is needed for this case. There is a decision of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in 2022 regarding the matter, and there is also a decision of Justice Athar Minallah in 2024. The court sent the case to a larger bench for further hearing.