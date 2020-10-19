UrduPoint.com
SC Refers Extradition Case Of Talha To Chief Justice Of Pakistan For Formation Of Three-member Bench

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

SC refers extradition case of Talha to Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of three-member bench

A two-member bench of the apex court on Monday referred the extradition case of Talha Haroon to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a three-member bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-member bench of the apex court on Monday referred the extradition case of Talha Haroon to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a three-member bench.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case filed by Talha Haroon, an American national, challenging his extradition to the US.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti said that a two-member bench of the high court had heard the case. A three-member bench should be constituted in the Supreme Court to hear the matter, he added.

The court referred the matter to the Chief Justice for the formation of a three-member bench.

The court had sought the record of extradition of the accused during the last hearing. The court hadalso sought details of the extradition treaty with the United States.

