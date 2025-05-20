SC Refers Fawad Case Back To LHC
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Supreme Court has referred the matter of consolidating FIRs against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, related to the events of May 9, back to the Lahore High Court.
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, heard the petition on Tuesday regarding the dismissal of multiple cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry following the May 9 incidents.
During the hearing, the apex court nullified the earlier decision of the Lahore High Court. Justice Hashim Khan Kakar remarked that the High Court had not provided reasons for dismissing the petitioner’s writ, which the court was obligated to do.
He added that the matter is being sent back to the Lahore High Court, which must now rehear the case and issue a clear order after proper consideration.
