SC refuses to allow military courts announce reserved judgments in cases of civilians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday has rejected a petition of the Federal government to allow military courts proceed with announcement of its judgment in cases of civilians in military courts.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the SCP, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, was hearing a petition filed by the federal government. The apex court has barred the military courts to announce its judgment in cases of civilian under Army Act 1952 recently amended.

The Supreme Court has earlier ruled that trail of civilian in military courts is unconstitutional. The ruling came in a case namely Justice (r) Jawad S Khwaja vs Federation of Pakistan. The ruling was, however, challenged by the then federal and provincial caretaker governments.

The government filed another petition pleading that the military courts should be allowed to announce the judgments in the cases of civilians where other proceedings are already completed.

The Court rejected the plea to allow announcement of the reserved judgments.

Ms Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that allowing military court to announce reserved judgments is equal to acceptance of such courts constitutional.

Earlier today, the Court rejected a petition to suspend hearing of the petitions against military courts till the Supreme Court decides the fate of the 26th Amendment.

The Court adjourned further hearing of the petitions for tomorrow (Tuesday).