Open Menu

SC Refuses To Issue Special Order For Meeting With Chairman PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SC refuses to issue special order for meeting with Chairman PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a plea seeking a written order to allow a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeal related to Founder PTI remand in the May 9 cases on Wednesday. During the hearing, Chairman PTI’s counsel Salman Safdar and Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Naqvi informed the court that polygraph and voice-matching tests of the PTI founder were still pending.

He added that physical remand was required solely for these two tests, but the chairman PTI had not cooperated so far.

Advocate Salman Safdar stated that his client is facing over 300 cases and requested that the Supreme Court issue special directions to facilitate a meeting with him for legal instructions.

In response, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, “If you wish to meet the PTI founder, go ahead — we will not issue any written order. You can meet him without a court directive.”

The court then adjourned further hearings until April 23.

Recent Stories

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

2 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

16 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

17 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

31 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

31 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

32 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

47 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan