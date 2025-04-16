SC refuses to issue special order for meeting with Chairman PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a plea seeking a written order to allow a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeal related to Founder PTI remand in the May 9 cases on Wednesday. During the hearing, Chairman PTI’s counsel Salman Safdar and Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Naqvi informed the court that polygraph and voice-matching tests of the PTI founder were still pending.

He added that physical remand was required solely for these two tests, but the chairman PTI had not cooperated so far.

Advocate Salman Safdar stated that his client is facing over 300 cases and requested that the Supreme Court issue special directions to facilitate a meeting with him for legal instructions.

In response, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, “If you wish to meet the PTI founder, go ahead — we will not issue any written order. You can meet him without a court directive.”

The court then adjourned further hearings until April 23.