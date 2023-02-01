UrduPoint.com

SC Registrar Returns AML's Petition Challenging Caretaker CM Punjab Appointment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Wednesday returned the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid's petition against the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The Registrar's Office has raised a number of objections including scandalous language used in the petition.

The apex court Registrar's Office in its objections stated that the petitioner had not highlighted what matters of public importance were involved.

The top court Registrar's Office also objected that the petitioner had not approached the appropriate forum available under the law besides not providing any justification for not doing so.

The Office objected that the Chief Minister could not be made a party under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The AML chief had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

The petition stated that the appointment was in sheer abuse of the process of the Constitution.

