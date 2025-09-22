Open Menu

SC Registrar Returns Petitions Filed By Five IHC Judges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SC Registrar returns petitions filed by five IHC Judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has returned the constitutional petitions filed by five judges of the Islamabad High Court, raising objections over their maintainability of the petitions.

The Registrar’s Office observed that the petitioners failed to specify what question of public importance had been raised in their applications, nor did they establish which fundamental rights had been violated to justify invoking the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The objections further stated that the petitions appeared to have been filed on the basis of personal grievances.

Citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in Zulfiqar Mehdi vs. PIA, the Registrar’s Office noted that constitutional petitions under Article 184(3) cannot be entertained if they are motivated by personal vendetta.

It added that the petitions did not fulfill the mandatory requirements of a constitutional plea and also failed to clarify which parties were to be issued notices.

It may be recalled that the five Islamabad High Court judges had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the powers of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

