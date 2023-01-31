SC Registrar returns PTI petition challenging caretaker CM Punjab appointment

The Registrar Office of Supreme Court on Tuesday returned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of Supreme Court on Tuesday returned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab.

The apex court's registrar office in its objections stated that the petitioner had not highlighted what matters of public importance were involved.

The top court registrar's office also objected that the petitioner had not approached the appropriate forum available under the law besides not providing any justification for not doing so.

Asad Umar did not provide any proof of being the secretary general of the party, it further objected.

The office objected that the Chief Minister could not be made a party under Article 248 of the Constitution. Inappropriate language was used in the preparation of the petition, it added.

The PTI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The petition stated that the appointment was in sheer abuse of the process of the Constitution.