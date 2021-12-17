SC reinstates 16,000 sacked employees on humanitarian grounds

(@FahadShabbir)

Justice Bandial read out the decision in the Supreme Court, which said that there is a sanctity of the constitution which we have a responsibility to protect, no decision can be given that is against the constitution and the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2021) The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reinstated 16,000 sacked employees on humanitarian grounds.

A SC five-member led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the reserved verdict. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin and Justice Aminuddin Khan were the other members.

The verdict came with a ratio of four to one as Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah disagreed with the decision.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the issue of employees is a matter of human sympathy. The verdict held that no disqualified person could be declared unconstitutionally eligible for government service.