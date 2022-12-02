SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The officer had approached the top court against suspension orders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday reinstated Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The top court passed the order on plea moved by CCPO Lahore Dogar challenging notifications issued by the Federal Cabinet Division.

(Details to follow)