Open Menu

SC Reinstates Sales Tax Amendment Act For FATA And PATA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SC reinstates Sales Tax Amendment Act for FATA and PATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Supreme Court's constitutional bench has reinstated the Sales Tax Amendment Act for the formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA), suspending the Peshawar High Court’s earlier verdict that had nullified the act.

The case concerning the exemption granted under the Sixth schedule of the Sales Tax Act for residents of FATA and PATA was heard on Wednesday by the five-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan. Other members of the bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

During the hearing, counsel for the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Advocate Hafiz Ehsan Ahmed Khokhar, argued that the high court does not have the authority to legislate in place of Parliament.

He maintained that the Peshawar High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by granting relief beyond what was requested in the petition.

The Supreme Court, in its order, suspended the Peshawar High Court’s decision and reinstated the Sales Tax Amendment Act in the erstwhile FATA and PATA regions. The apex court also issued a stay order on the appeals filed by the association.

Notices were issued to all parties, and further proceedings on the appeals have been adjourned for an indefinite period.

It is worth noting that the Peshawar High Court had previously declared the said Sales Tax Amendment Act null and void.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan