SC rejects accused bail in cheque dishonor case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail an accused in cheque dishonor case.

A division bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad heard the pre-arrest bail petition of accused Muhammad Shakeel.

During hearing, Prosecutor Abid Majeed said that there are already ten cases against the accused, who is engaged in gold business. The accused took three tolas of gold and returned one tola. The accused’s lawyer told the court that there is no video or evidence against the accused.

Justice Shahzad Malik remarked that does anyone make a video while giving gold to a goldsmith? The court expressed annoyance over the absence of arrest of the accused during the hearing.

Justice Shahzad Malik said that despite ten cases, why has the police not arrested the accused yet, to which the investigation officer said that the accused has appealed in the Supreme Court.

Justice Shahzad Malik remarked that just filing an application does not grant bail, there are already ten cases and the accused is roaming around. It should be noted that a case was registered against the accused in Chiniot Police Station Saddar.