UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Rejects Acquittal Appeal Of A Life Sentence Accused

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:58 PM

SC rejects acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused Muhammad Khalid Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused Muhammad Khalid Iqbal.

A trial court awarded capital punishment to Khalid Iqbal over murder of Waqas in Bahawalnagar in 2010. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

The accused had challenged the LHC judgement in the Supreme Court.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and maintained the Lahore High Court's verdict.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said that the accused was found guilty of murder and the high court had announced a correct decision.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Lahore High Court Bahawalnagar Court

Recent Stories

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan fails to satisfy FBR's questi ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese-build infrastructure to fuel East Africa's ..

3 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

3 minutes ago

India Successfully Completes Sea Vigil Naval Exerc ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Medical Watchdog Says Illegal to Import, ..

3 minutes ago

India's wholesale inflation eases to 1.22 pct in D ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.