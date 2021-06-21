SC rejects appeal against dismissal of FC employee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Frontier Corps (FC) employee Javed Khan's appeal against dismissal from the service.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the Inspector General, Frontier Crops (North).

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that employee Javed Khan was found guilty of taking bribe and absent from duty.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that Javed Khan was not an employee of any ordinary law enforcement agency as he was an employee of the Frontier Corps. The employee took bribes of Rs 18,000 to Rs 100,000 from various people, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that his client was convicted without inquiry.