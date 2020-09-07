UrduPoint.com
SC Rejects Appeal Of PSL-5 Live Streaming Agreement Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

SC rejects appeal of PSL-5 live streaming agreement case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal against the objections of the Registrar Office in Pakistan Super League (PSL) five's matches' live streaming agreements case.

Justice Mushir Alam in-chamber heard the appeal filed by Shakeel Sheikh against objections of the Registrar Office.

Shakeel Sheikh had challenged the PSL Five live streaming agreement in the Supreme Court.

The Registrar's Office had objected that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum.

More Stories From Pakistan

