UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects As Non-maintainable Petition Seeking Presidential Form Of Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:08 PM

SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking presidential form of govt

The Supreme Court observes that there is no clause in the constitution, which mandates the Supreme Court to issue instructions to the prime minister for referendum for the presidential form of government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a petition as non-maintainable which was seeking the court’s order for the presidential form of government in the country.

A SC three-member bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial upheld the objections on petition raised by the Registrar Office of the court.

“There is no clause in the constitution, which mandates the Supreme court to issue instructions to the prime minister for referendum for the presidential form of government,” the court said.

Earlier, the Supreme court heard an appeal against the objections raised by the court’s registrar office.

“It is a political question, how the court could intervene in it,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned. “If someone has raised question or demanded in the parliament on the presidential form of government,” Justice Shah asked.

“How can a single person demands for changing the parliamentary system of governance,” Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked. “It is prime minister’s discretion to refer the matter for referendum on the issue to the joint sitting of the parliament,” the court observed.

“Still the matter will be decided by the parliament,” Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked.

“The parliament is currently dysfunctional,” petitioner Ahmed Raza Kasuri said. “I am a founder of the 1973’s Constitution,” Kasuri said. “Did you sign for the parliamentary system in the constitution,” Supreme court questioned. “Neither I voted nor signed on the constitution,” Kasuri replied. “Then you could not claim to be a founder of the constitution,” Justice Akhtar said.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard petitions.

Four petitioners including Sahibzada Ahmed Raza Khan Kasuri, Dr Sadiq Ali, Tahir Aziz Khan and Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry had moved identical constitutional petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court for presidential form of government in the country.

They asked the Supreme court might direct the prime minister of Pakistan to hold a referendum under Article 48(6) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in order to ascertain and determine the will of the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Ahmed Raza Government Court

Recent Stories

Over eight million people from 15 to 70 years vacc ..

Over eight million people from 15 to 70 years vaccinated in KP

21 minutes ago
 Russia Records 22,236 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,236 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

21 minutes ago
 South Korea Hopes for Fast Resumption of Communica ..

South Korea Hopes for Fast Resumption of Communication With North

21 minutes ago
 Govt notifies posting, transfer of officers

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officers

21 minutes ago
 Registrations now open for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registrations now open for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run

30 minutes ago
 UK Government Considering Calling Army to Supply G ..

UK Government Considering Calling Army to Supply Gas Stations - Reports

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.