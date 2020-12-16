UrduPoint.com
SC Rejects Bahria Town's Plea To Defer Installments For Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

SC rejects Bahria Town's plea to defer installments for three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Bahria Town's plea to defer Rs 460 billion installments for three years.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the Bahria Town Karachi implementation case.

The bench announced short order while the detailed judgment would be issued later.

The counsel for Bahria Town said that the town was facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19.

He said that the Coronavirus had negative impact on whole world.

Justice Ijaz said that according to government the economy was on track.

He asked what negative impact did Coronavirus had on the Bahria town's business? He asked the Bahria Town to show its statistics not of the whole world.

The counsel said that income flow was decreased due to COVID-19.

Justice Ijaz said that the Bahria town had already sold the Karachi project.

