Open Menu

SC Rejects Bail Of A Pregnant Women In Heroin Smuggling Case

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SC rejects bail of a pregnant women in heroin smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of a pregnant woman accused of smuggling heroin to Saudi Arabia.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, was hearing the bail application.

During the hearing, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor informed the court that 167 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused. It was revealed that the heroin-filled capsules were found inside the woman’s stomach. The prosecutor further stated that the accused had previously filed a bail application in the High Court but later withdrew it.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood questioned, "How can a point that was not raised in the High Court be brought up in the Supreme Court?" He added that if the High Court had decided the matter on merit, the Supreme Court could have intervened. He advised the accused to approach the High Court again on this new ground.

The court was also informed that the woman was arrested at Islamabad Airport while traveling to Saudi Arabia with her husband.

Recent Stories

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

56 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

31 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

46 minutes ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

54 minutes ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan