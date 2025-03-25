SC Rejects Bail Of A Pregnant Women In Heroin Smuggling Case
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of a pregnant woman accused of smuggling heroin to Saudi Arabia.
A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, was hearing the bail application.
During the hearing, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor informed the court that 167 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused. It was revealed that the heroin-filled capsules were found inside the woman’s stomach. The prosecutor further stated that the accused had previously filed a bail application in the High Court but later withdrew it.
Justice Sardar Tariq Masood questioned, "How can a point that was not raised in the High Court be brought up in the Supreme Court?" He added that if the High Court had decided the matter on merit, the Supreme Court could have intervened. He advised the accused to approach the High Court again on this new ground.
The court was also informed that the woman was arrested at Islamabad Airport while traveling to Saudi Arabia with her husband.
