SC Rejects Bail Plea Of A Fraud Accused

8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:00 PM

SC rejects bail plea of a fraud accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by a fraud accused Asifullah.

A two-member Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case and directed the Accountability Court to complete trial of the case in six months.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his client was in jail since last one year and nine months.

Out of the 73 witnesses in the reference, seven had been cross-examined so far, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the accused remained absconding for three years. The accused did illegal work, collected money from people, he added.

He said that the accused collected money without any authority or license.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the bail plea and directed the Accountability Court to complete trial of the accused in six months.

