Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:17 PM

SC rejects bail plea of accused involved in blackmailing girls by obscene pictures

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of accused Sheeraz involved in kidnapping and blackmailing girls by making obscene pictures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of accused Sheeraz involved in kidnapping and blackmailing girls by making obscene pictures.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the state counsel said that accused Sheeraz along with his accomplices abducted a 13-year-old girl from Karachi. Accused Sheeraz kidnapped the girl and made obscene pictures and kept blackmailing her.

The counsel for the accused said that no pictures were recovered from the mobile of the accused.

The state counsel said that two mobile phones were recovered from the accused and pictures of the girl were recovered from one mobile phone.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said that the girl had stated in her statement that the accused used to blackmail her and take money from her. This was a big crime and it should condemned, he added.

He observed that such incidents were increasing in the society and such incidents should be stopped.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the bail plea and disposed of the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

