UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Murder, Kidnapping, Land Grabbing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SC rejects bail plea of accused involved in murder, kidnapping, land grabbing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Sohail Akhtar involved in the cases of murder, kidnapping and land grabbing.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the post-arrest bail application filed by Muhammad Sohail Akhtar.

During the course of proceedings, the police arrested the accused from outside the court premises.

The Additional Prosecutor General Punjab said that the accused did not appear in lower courts despite their orders.

Justice Sardar Tariq wondered why was the accused not arrested till now? The Police official said that attempts were made to arrest the accused but he had escaped.

Upon this, Justice Tariq said that the accused was present in the court today and he should not escape.

The SHO Police Station Sadar Wah Cantt said that the police won't let accused run away now.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Police Kidnapping Punjab Police Station From Court

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

51 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.