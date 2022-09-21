SC rejects bail plea of accused involved in murder, kidnapping, land grabbing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Sohail Akhtar involved in the cases of murder, kidnapping and land grabbing.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the post-arrest bail application filed by Muhammad Sohail Akhtar.

During the course of proceedings, the police arrested the accused from outside the court premises.

The Additional Prosecutor General Punjab said that the accused did not appear in lower courts despite their orders.

Justice Sardar Tariq wondered why was the accused not arrested till now? The Police official said that attempts were made to arrest the accused but he had escaped.

Upon this, Justice Tariq said that the accused was present in the court today and he should not escape.

The SHO Police Station Sadar Wah Cantt said that the police won't let accused run away now.