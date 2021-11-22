UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Dr Kishore, Accused Of Illegal Recruitment

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:36 PM

SC rejects bail plea of Dr Kishore, accused of illegal recruitment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Dr Kishore Kumar, accused of illegal recruitment in special education department.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the post-arrest bail plea filed by Dr Kishore. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner (Dr Kishore) was working in Education Department and he misused his authority in collusion with others and made illegal appointments of 294 people in Special Education Wing in the year 2012-13.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Dr Kishore said that recruitment process was already completed when his client took charge in the Department of Special Education.

He said that his client only signed the recruitment file.

Justice Mansoor said that apparently the recruitment process was not transparent.

Addressing the counsel, he said that his client should have reviewed the recruitment procedures before signing the file.

The NAB Prosecutor said that accused Dr. Kishore Kumar signed and disappeared the entire record of recruitment.

The counsel for the accused said that the record of recruitment was lost by his client's predecessor.

Upon this, Justice Mansoor asked the counsel if the record officer lost the record, then on what documents his client put his signature.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the bail plea.

