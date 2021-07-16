ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday rejected clerk Muhammad Yameen's appeal, seeking reinstatement after being dismissed over claiming a decree with fake signature of the Civil Judge Narowal.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case. The department had fired clerk Mohammad Yameen on charges of forging a decree and the service tribunal dismissed the appeal in 2006.

During the course of proceedings, the court stated that three judicial inquiries were conducted against the petitioner and the charge was proved.

Justice Ijaz said that the petitioner forged file with Civil Judge Narwal's signature.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the client had pleaded before the courts that civil judge's signature should be verified from the laboratory.

Justice Ijaz remarked that Civil Judge Narowal Ijaz Ahsan Awan appeared in person and refused to recognize the signature.

The counsel said that anyone could refuse to recognize signature for their own benefit.

Justice Ijaz asked the counsel, did his client had stated in the show cause notice that these were the original signatures of the judge? The counsel said that the prosecution had to prove the allegations against his client, so his client demanded forensics of signature.

The Chief Justice observed that the case was neither on the cause list nor registered anywhere and asked the counsel whether he agreed that the filewas fake.

The counsel said that he did not blame the judge and pleaded the court for forensic of signature.