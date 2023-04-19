SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

(@Abdulla99267510)

CJP Bandial has observed that there will be serious consequences for the government if it failed to provide funds for the elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued notices to the heads of political parties for tomorrow at 11: 30 am in a case related to the elections in the country at the same time.

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar passed the orders.

The bench, however, rejected the plea of the Defense Ministry, saying that it was not maintainable.

CJP Bandial observed that he was hopeful that the government would respond positively to the provision of funds. The bench raised several questions regarding the Election Commission's proposal and expressed concern about the lack of security.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial, observed that if political parties agreed, the court could make any way out, including changing the date of the elections.

The court has adjourned further hearing until 11:30 am the following day.

The Chief Justice asked the Federal government for funds, warning that if funds were not provided, serious consequences could arise. The Ministry of Defense and two citizens approached the Supreme Court to hold nationwide elections simultaneously. The court asked the government to respond positively to the provision of funds for constitutional action.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar stated that a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister of the Parliament also has consequences.

he bench raised the counsel on the security situation and asked why the Election Commission felt that the situation now was worse than in the past. They pointed out that even during terrorism in the past, elections were held, and elections were held during the year of the respected Benazir Bhutto's testimony. The Election Commission suggested that elections could not be held until October and proposed holding them simultaneously.

The bench raised several questions arising from the Election Commission's proposal, including the basis of the Election Commission's apprehension, which is the lack of security. The bench noted that terrorism has been ongoing in the country since 1992, and elections were held in 1987, 1991, 2002, 2008, 2013, and 2018. They asked if there was a unique threat that could prevent elections from being held.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked if the government had ever failed to obtain approval for a supplementary grant. The Attorney General stated that the movement for austerity measures was approved in 2013, and time was available to obtain approval before issuing the grant in the current case. The Chief Justice asked if the government had given its executive work to Parliament or not.

The Chief Justice further remarked that the Election Commission's proposal raised several questions, including concerns that the government grant would be returned against the existence of the assembly. The bench expressed concern that conditions would not be peaceful on October 8th and that the Defense Ministry's response was not reassuring.